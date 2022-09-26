breaking
Burn ban for LeFlore County kept in place for at least one more week
- David Seeley
The LeFlore County Commissioners approved a resolution to keep the current burn ban for the county in place for at least the rest of this week.
"I would not recommend lifting it (the burn ban)," LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said.
