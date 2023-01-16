KREG HANEY 2
Choctaw Nation Economic Development Senior Manager Kreg Haney speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Jan. 4 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Choctaw Nation Economic Development Senior Manager Kreg Haney told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during its weekly meeting Jan. 4 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center not only his main duty as an economic developer, but the three keys to success.
"An economic developer's job is to try to retain and expand jobs, improve the quality of life for all citizens involved and provide a stable tax base," Haney said. "I do work for (the Choctaw Nation), but in all reality I work for the communities. You'll find me in (Poteau Mayor) Scotty's (White) office. You'll find me all over the place to try to do what I can."

