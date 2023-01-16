Choctaw Nation Economic Development Senior Manager Kreg Haney told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during its weekly meeting Jan. 4 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center not only his main duty as an economic developer, but the three keys to success.
"An economic developer's job is to try to retain and expand jobs, improve the quality of life for all citizens involved and provide a stable tax base," Haney said. "I do work for (the Choctaw Nation), but in all reality I work for the communities. You'll find me in (Poteau Mayor) Scotty's (White) office. You'll find me all over the place to try to do what I can."
The are three keys to economic development success, according to Haney.
"The International Economic Development Council describes my job as a three-legged stool for economic development," he said. "You have business attraction, business retention and expansion and entrepreneurship. The analogy of the three-legged stool is you can't have a successful business unless you have all three of those. So, we have to nurture our small businesses to help them grow and take care of businesses that are here and attract businesses. We try to do that as best as we can."
When it comes to business attraction, the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce lends a big hand.
"A lot of the things that we work on come from the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce," Haney said. "A lot of times what happens is a consultant that is representing a business is wanting to expand in addition to relocation. Some of the businesses handle that themselves but reach out directly to the state. The State of Oklahoma has a very advanced system for economic development compared to other states. We have a portal that any city, county, Tribal development, etc … that has economic developers can have access to that portal. They upload all the projects and send them out, you can get on there and see all the projects that are coming in. We provide information, and that's the first step. Once I get this, I send it to my list (of contacts). For some, it may be as small as a city council member or someone in industrial development or a council board member or a bank president. We send it (all the information) to them. We talk about the different properties they have, whether it's publicly owned or privately owned. Then, we try to keep a really good bank of information on these. It's not just information on real estate listings. It's what kind of sewer line is on the property, what excess capacity to the city to whoever provides the water and waste-water treatment and down to electric. I fill out all this information and send it back to the State of Oklahoma — and we never hear anything again until they call us. That's how economic development goes. That company or consultant will look at it, and we pay very close attention to what we send out."
The most exciting part of there three aspects of economic development comes during the business retention and expansion stage.
"That's the fun part," Haney said. "We spend a lot of time towards the end of the year going around to our existing businesses and industries. We're looking for things that identify problems and what are the problems. We try to help identify and have what they need."
One thing helping the entrepreneurship stage deals with trade shows.
"One of the things we've recently started doing is a networking trade show event," Haney said. "We kind of go in under the disguise of being Choctaw (Nation) tourism. We set up a Choctaw Nation tourism booth to promote to the 10-county area, but realistically where there to get through the door and talk to these companies that are there. They're pretty successful, and we have a good time at these."
Haney is currently working on a local project through the Choctaw Nation Ecomonic Development.
"We do get site visits," he said. "We've had several in Poteau, specifically the Tiger Truck building. That's a big project of mine. When I first started, I said I wanted to have somebody in the first of the year of me working (for Choctaw Nation Economic Development). It didn't work in the first year, but I think some good things are coming. There's been some companies looking at it, so I think we have some potential there.
"We also have consultant web searches. That's where a consultant may call me directly. They've looked on our website, and they may know about Poteau. They came and visited, and they want (Choctaw Nation Economic Development) to respond. We want those consultants to keep me in their back pockets. Every economic council you can think of, we're there and doing what we can to let people know who we are and that we're here to help. Sometimes that's the hard part — just busting down that door."