Two Cameron individuals were injured in a single-automobile accident Monday afternoon on the Muskogee Turnpike west of Webbers Falls.
According to the report filed by Muskogee Turnpike Detachment of Troop XB Trooper Justin Perry, Aliah Mapes, 24, of Cameron was driving her 2021 Toyota with passenger Cheyanne Lyon, 18, of Cameron.

