Cameron motorcyclist injured in Monday afternoon accident
A Cameron motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon east of Spiro on U.S. 271/Oklahoma State Highway 9.
According to LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Fernando Cardenas' report, Anthony Madden, 62, of Cameron was riding his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 271/S.H. 9 as was Billy Israel, 30, from Fort Smith, Ark., who was driving a 2017 Ford F250.
Cardenas' report said that at approximately 4:01 p.m. Monday when the two drivers were approximately 3.5 miles east of Spiro, Madden tried to pass Israel on the right side of the lane and collided with Israel's Ford truck, which caused Madden to be ejected off his motorcycle.
According to Cardenas' report, Madden was transported to St. John's Memorial Hospital by Air Evac with head, arm and internal body injuries. He was listed in critical condition. Israel was uninjured.
In his report, Cardenas said the cause of the collision was an improper overtake.
Cardenas was assisted at the scene by Air Evac, the Pocola Police Department, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Murry Spur Fire Department.
