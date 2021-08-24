It would appear as if not only has active COVID-19 cases risen in LeFlore County, some places have been hit harder than in other spots.
Cameron Public School Superintendent John Long said in a press release Tuesday morning that school has had to close due to the virus. It will reopen Sept. 7.
"After careful consideration, Cameron Public School has decided to go virtual through Sept. 6 due to an increase of students testing positive for COVID-19," Long said in his press release Tuesday morning. "The health and safety of our students is our No. 1 priority, and this will give our students a better opportunity to remain healthy while still providing them with the opportunity to continue their education from their homes. The philosophy of Cameron Public School is there is no substitute for in-class traditional learning, but due to these circumstances, packets will be sent home with the students to continue their educational process."
Long said that once the virus seemed to rear its ugly face once more in the Cameron community, things spread like wildfire.
"We had several that were testing positive," he said. "Everyone who was going to get tested were coming back testing positive. The exposure rate got really high. We want those kids to get well that's got (COVID-19) and slow that exposure down — or stop it if we can. It just took off on us. Once it started hitting, we're just trying to get it slowed down or stopped."