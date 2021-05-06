Cameron Public Schools Superintendent John Long told members of the Poteau Rotary Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that he hopes the new facilities being constructed to replace the ones damaged by fire in the fall of 2017 will be ready for use for the fall 2022.
“I asked Travis Beshears (Cameron Public Schools’ construction manager), and he said we’re shooting for the fall 2022,” Long said. “We definitely want to be in the high school by fall 2022 and the gym at least by November 2022. We’re shooting for August 2022.”