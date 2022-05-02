Two students with Carl Albert State College's Aspiring Educators organization visited me at the State Capitol last week along with their Faculty Advisor Susan Hill. This was the students' first visit to the Capitol. They said they were grateful for the opportunity to get to learn about the legislative process and discuss matters related to education. It was a great treat to take these ladies to lunch and hear their views and answer their questions.
Editor's Note: In Tuesday's physical edition, Rep.West's full column can be found on Page 4, but the incorrect headline is above it. However, in Tuesday's e-edition, the correct headline is published. The Poteau Daily News regrets the error.