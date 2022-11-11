featured breaking
Carter, Bosley named 2022 Veteran's Day Parade grand marshals; pre-parade breakfast being served Saturday morning at LeFlore County Museum
William "Robert" Carter and Donald Bosley have been named the grand marshals of the 2022 Poteau Veteran's Day Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Carl Albert State College, with walkers who wish to participate being able to get organized at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot.
Carter was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Sikeston, Mo., to Albert and Lena Carter. After graduating from Spiro High School, Robert enlisted in the Navy at age 19. While home on leave, before his first tour, Robert married his love, Joyce Myers. Robert and Joyce were blessed with two children — Carry Carter who was born in 1970 and Eric Carter who was born in 1973.
