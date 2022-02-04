breaking
CASC ecstatic with enrollment increase for spring
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
An old adage says, “It’s darkest before the dawn.”
For Carl Albert State College, the local two-year junior college was fearful enrollment would drop from the fall 2021 semester to the spring 2022 semester. It ended up being a 1.6 percent enrollment increase.
“I was pleasantly surprised, and that was an understatement,” CASC Vice-President of Enrollment Management Bill Nowlin said. “I really anticipated that potentially we might be down six to 10 percent — and we were at almost two percent above (last fall’s numbers). That’s positive. That’s not a common trend that I’ve heard of from other colleagues in the state. We’re happy.”
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau, Pocola, Howe, Heavener to host basketball districts
- CASC ecstatic with enrollment increase for spring
- OSDH reports number of active COVID cases drop in county
- Man of the Woods Experience: Completing my Oklahoma 77-county quest
- Local schools going virtual beginning Thursday
- Still no new COVID cases, deaths reported in LeFlore County by OSDH
- Winter Storm Warnings Going Across Large Portion of Oklahoma
- Phil has spoken: Six more weeks of winter
Popular Content
Articles
- Father-son Odom duo named football All-State
- Washington man loses life in Monday accident at Big Cedar (UPDATE WITH DECEASED'S CORRECT HOMETOWN)
- February sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- Winter Storm Warnings Going Across Large Portion of Oklahoma
- Most LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships
- Carl Albert State College baseball preview: Pulley excited about pitching staff
- Choctaw Casino to Host Job Fair
- Howe, Pocola girls are No. 1-2 in new basketball ranking after epic LCT final
- LeFlore County Museum has special Smithsonian exhibit on display
- Man of the Woods Experience: Completing my Oklahoma 77-county quest
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.