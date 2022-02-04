An old adage says, “It’s darkest before the dawn.”
For Carl Albert State College, the local two-year junior college was fearful enrollment would drop from the fall 2021 semester to the spring 2022 semester. It ended up being a 1.6 percent enrollment increase.
“I was pleasantly surprised, and that was an understatement,” CASC Vice-President of Enrollment Management Bill Nowlin said. “I really anticipated that potentially we might be down six to 10 percent — and we were at almost two percent above (last fall’s numbers). That’s positive. That’s not a common trend that I’ve heard of from other colleagues in the state. We’re happy.”

