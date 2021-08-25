Last Thursday saw yet another historic agreement made in Muskogee as Carl Albert State College and Northeastern State University entered a pact that would provide additional experiential learning opportunities for both schools’ graduate students.
“It has never happened in the state,” CASC President Jay Falkner said to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. “I want to repeat it one more time … this kind of collaboration has never happened in the state of Oklahoma. Now, we’re forming that partnership where we can have folks who are getting graduate credit at Northeastern State University by working with us at Carl Albert State College. It’s an amazing, beautiful thing.”