The Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution (NASNTI) grant at Carl Albert State College will be providing preparation workshops for intermediate and college algebra courses. These workshops will help students enrolled in these historically difficult courses gain confidence in the course content. They will also become familiar with the resources that will help them succeed throughout the semester.
The workshops will take place on the Poteau campus and are free to all students enrolled in intermediate or college algebra in the upcoming fall semester.
Students may choose one session from the following dates:
Intermediate Algebra — 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday.
College Algebra — 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call (918) 647-1245 or contact David Nguyen at dnguyen@carlalbert.edu or Micky Solomon @ mdsolomon@carlalbert.edu.