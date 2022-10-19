For the first time in two years, Carl Albert State College is holding homecoming festivities, which got underway Monday.
“We are thrilled to finally once again be celebrating together our fine institution and those who have called Carl Albert ‘home,’ ” CASC President Jay Falkner said. “We are looking forward to a fun week with our campus community and alumni.”
The week’s events are including softball and baseball games, a wrestling intrasquad dual, "Vike at Nite," student activities, cookouts and much more.
On Friday, the Carl Albert State College Alumni Association is set to recognize two outstanding individuals for their professional and personal achievements through service, dedication and loyalty to CASC at the annual homecoming celebration. The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at Hamilton Auditorium along with the homecoming coronation.
Bob Carter will be honored with the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award. Carter received an associate of science in biological science in 1977 and an associate of applied science in nursing in 1994 from CASC. He is the chief executive officer for Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. Carter has been employed by EOMC since 1993 having served as a PBX operator, emergency room tech, registered nurse in ER and the intensive care unit, clinic manager, ER and ICU manager, director of nursing and chief operating officer before being named CEO in July 2018. In addition, Bob served 30 years with the Heavener and Poteau fire departments, retiring as assistant chief. He also taught fire service training classes for Oklahoma State University for 20 years and served on the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Board for more than 10 years. Carter currently serves on the LeFlore County Developmental Coalition Board.
Along with the Distinguished Alumnus Recipient, CASC will recognize Jerry Holton with the Wall of Honor Service Award. Holton began his journey at CASC as a student, then as an adjunct faculty member in the mathematics division and later embarked on a 29-year career. Holton began his full-time employment at CASC in 1992 as the Upward Bound mathematics/science coordinator. In 1995, Holton was hired as chairman of the math division at CASC and also became the chairman of the natural science division. He retired from CASC in 2021. Jerry is highly respected and revered by faculty, staff and students.
All CASC faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members are invited to join in Friday in the Hamilton Auditorium at 7 p.m. to celebrate these outstanding individuals.
The schedule of events can also be found on the CASC website.