BOB CARTER
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Sept. 7 at EOMC. Carter will be honored by Carl Albert State College as he will be awarded the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award during CASC’s homecoming ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at Hamilton Auditorium. In the same ceremony, Jerry Holton will be recognized with the Wall of Honor Service Award and a homecoming king and queen will be crowned.
PDN photo by David Seeley

For the first time in two years, Carl Albert State College is holding homecoming festivities, which got underway Monday. 

“We are thrilled to finally once again be celebrating together our fine institution and those who have called Carl Albert ‘home,’ ” CASC President Jay Falkner said.  “We are looking forward to a fun week with our campus community and alumni.”

