Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner spoke to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. With classes set to begin Aug. 11 for the 2021 fall semester, he said that a key going forward is the importance of the Poteau and area community, such as Poteau Mayor Scotty White and Kiamichi Tech.
“There’s amazing positive things happening in spite of (the COVID-19) pandemic crisis and economic hardship,” Falkner said. “The reason why we’re so successful is very simple. It’s about the people who are here in this community. With the concurrent program, there’s so many folks locally who have stepped up and helped pay for the fees for the students who can’t afford the concurrent program. It’s really a three-headed monster with our local school systems, our local CareerTech system and our local college system. They’re working in uniform. We’re not competitors anymore. We’re all trying to help LeFlore County. It’s really a beautiful thing.”