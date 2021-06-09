The Carl Albert State College Board of Regents, at the request of CASC President Jay Falkner, approved a tuition raise for the next school year during the board's meeting Tuesday afternoon inside the ballroom at the Costner-Balentine Student Center on the CASC-Poteau Campus.
The tuition will increase by $4.25 per credit hour, and there also will be a $5 increase per credit hour in CASC's facility fee. The tuition increase is the first in three years.
With the tuition increase approved, the board also approved the overall budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which will be $12,186,000 — that includes a $2,400 increase in faculty/staff salaries and a 6.4 percent increase in appropriations received from the State of Oklahoma.