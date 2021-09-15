The Carl Albert State College Board of Regents heard about the drop in enrollment during its September meeting Tuesday afternoon at the F.L. Holton Business Center’s Regent Room on the CASC-Poteau Campus, which was attended by Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Whitney Herzog.
CASC Vice-President of Enrollment Management Bill Nowlin told the board that enrollment in the fall semester dropped by 7.4 percent and concurrent student enrollment had a drop of 86 students this fall semester. He shared what he believed were the major factors in such drop of number of students enrolled this fall.