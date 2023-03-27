The March 2023 Carl Albert State College Board of Regents meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday inside the J.T. and Mary Jo Stites Multipurpose Room on the CASC-Sallisaw campus.
CASC President Jay Falkner will give the January and February financial report as well as his president's report in which he will talk about the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education strategic plan. Falkner also will give a report on two CASC Regents subcommittees — allied health and payroll personnel.

