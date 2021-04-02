Carl Albert State College Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions (NASNTI) Director Micky Solomon told members of the Poteau Rotary Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that there will be three new programs forming at CASC thanks to a new NASNTI grant.
“One of the components of the new grant is we’re going to create three new programs,” Solomon said. “The programs will be cyber security, digital technology and then a program to be named later. We’re still working out the details of that one (last program). The grant will run until September 2025. It will be real exciting to see how this grant does.”