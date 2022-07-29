DR. MARC WILLIS
Carl Albert State College Vice-President of Academic Affairs, and Poteau Rotary Club member, Dr. Marc Willis speaks to his fellow Rotarians during their weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center about the new and soon-to-be workforce development courses currently available and will be made available at CASC.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Carl Albert State College Vice-President of Academic Affairs, and Poteau Rotary Club member, Dr. Marc Willis shared with his fellow Rotarians at their weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center about the current and soon-to-be courses directed toward workforce development.
"The last couple of years, we have been able to start some new programs at the college that are more geared toward workforce development," Willis said. "Last year, we started an Associated of Applied Science (AAS), which is a two-year degree in cyber security, so it's not a transferred degree where they go from Carl Albert to a four-year school and continue their education. After two years, we have an Associated of Applied Science. When you start a new program, it doesn't usually just fill up on the first year, but we let some classes build momentum. This fall, those courses that are associated with it are really cool. That's a great sign."

Tags

Recommended for you