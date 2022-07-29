featured breaking
CASC VP of Academic Affairs pleased with workforce development courses present, future
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Carl Albert State College Vice-President of Academic Affairs, and Poteau Rotary Club member, Dr. Marc Willis shared with his fellow Rotarians at their weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center about the current and soon-to-be courses directed toward workforce development.
"The last couple of years, we have been able to start some new programs at the college that are more geared toward workforce development," Willis said. "Last year, we started an Associated of Applied Science (AAS), which is a two-year degree in cyber security, so it's not a transferred degree where they go from Carl Albert to a four-year school and continue their education. After two years, we have an Associated of Applied Science. When you start a new program, it doesn't usually just fill up on the first year, but we let some classes build momentum. This fall, those courses that are associated with it are really cool. That's a great sign."
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CASC VP of Academic Affairs pleased with workforce development courses present, future
- Portions of LeFlore County suffer power outage
- LeFlore County August 2022 sports calendar
- Red Oak grad Patten transfers to Oral Roberts
- Voter registration deadline for Aug. 23 election is today
- Review: Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
- Sparks eyes next big steps after sixth-place finish at IFYR
- Antlers' Woman Arrested for Threat by Printed Material
Popular Content
Articles
- Best records in each sports for LeFlore County teams in five-year span of 2017-22
- Review: ‘Paws of Fury’ a sad, declawed ‘Blazing Saddles’
- Poteau Mayor pleased with things going on in Poteau; Whataburger is indeed coming to town
- Wister Trustees terminate police chief, officer Friday night
- Poteau Public Schools hires new interim superintendent; Turner previous was superintendent at Whitesboro, Arkoma
- Retiring Poteau Superintendent highlights accomplishments to his fellow Kiwanians; Sjoberg’s final day in office will be Friday
- Good Times Community Theater Group presenting 'Godspell'Thursday, Friday nights, Sunday afternoon
- Farriell jumps in as Red Oak head basketball coach to continue tradition
- Red Oak male loses life in drowning accident on Arkansas River near Taft
- Russell: 'Officers did their jobs' in arrest of assailant at Casey's General Store
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.