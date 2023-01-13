featured breaking
CASC's Joe E. White Library enjoyed having Native American exhibit
In appreciation of Native American Month, which took place in November, Carl Albert State College's Joe E. White Library had an exhibit that came from New Mexico for nearly a month.
"We started the exhibit for Native American Month during the first of November," CASC Joe E. White Librarian Alicia Hoffman said. "We had it until Dec. 10. Edward Hummingbird, who is the curator, came and got it Dec. 10. On that day, he donated a piece to us."
