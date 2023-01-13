CASC NATIVE AMERICAN EXHIBIT
Edward Hummingbird stands next to a donated artwork entitled “Twilight” created by Donald Vann he left for Carl Albert State College’s Joe E. White Library last month. For Native American Month in November, Hummingbird, a curator at the Southwestern Indian Polytech Institution in Albuquerque, N.M., brought about 50 artworks for a Native American exhibit that was on display until Dec. 10.
Photo by Micky Solomon/Carl Albert State College
In appreciation of Native American Month, which took place in November, Carl Albert State College's Joe E. White Library had an exhibit that came from New Mexico for nearly a month.
"We started the exhibit for Native American Month during the first of November," CASC Joe E. White Librarian Alicia Hoffman said. "We had it until Dec. 10. Edward Hummingbird, who is the curator, came and got it Dec. 10. On that day, he donated a piece to us."

