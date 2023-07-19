The wooden deck providing a lookout of Poteau and the surrounding area at the park atop Cavanal Hill -- the world's highest hill and Poteau's main attraction -- was found to have been vandalized with spray paint on Saturday evening.
"We continue to do a lot of work on Cavanal Hill. It's our claim to fame. It's what we're known for. It's a shame that in my 16 years here, we've used $30,000 to correct destruction and vandalism on top of the hill," Poteau Chamber Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said.
Wages said that she received text messages and phone calls from several people about the graffiti, which included profanity among what was sprayed.
Security camera footage captured people performing the graffiti.
Adam Langley of A&L Custom Rock Work and Welding, a chamber of commerce member, cleaned the graffiti off the deck after telling Wages that he had material for the task.
"I'm very pleased because it's usually me or one of my staff cleaning it up," said Wages, whose office at the Donald W. Reynolds Center is a 20-minute drive from the top of the hill. "It takes a lot of time."
Wages noted that proceeds from the Cavanal Killer 8K run/walk that takes place each May go toward security, maintenance and trash pickup at the Cavanal Hill park. The park atop Cavanal Hill, which is billed as being 1,999 feet high, attracts a stream of visitors throughout the year, especially in warmer months.
"We're preparing for a huge event that will take place on top of the World's Highest Hill in the spring of 2024," Wages said, alluding to an event to be announced soon that will be before the Cavanal Killer.
A report was filed with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department. Poteau PD Assistant Chief Greg Russell noted that the top of the hill is in LCSD jurisdiction since it’s outside city limits.
Cavanal Hill park gets vandalized
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Back-to-School Bash with backpack giveaway
- Humane Society, Kiwanis Club golf tournaments coming in August
- Best of 2023 Nominations are open
- Cavanal Hill park gets vandalized
- Poteau wrestling camp Aug. 3-5
- Choctaw Nation Receives Grant to Preserve Heritage, Culture
- Poteau Rodeo coming in early August
- Town Creek Park changes in process
Popular Content
Articles
- Cavanal Hill park gets vandalized
- Poteau animal control officers promote responsible pet love
- June Yard of the Month Announced
- Summer of Sales Event this Saturday!
- Poteau city budget features Twyman Park renovation
- Rattan Resident Sentenced For Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
- 4th of July Celebrations
- Heavener interviews city manager candidate
- Court Rules Native American Tribe Members Are Exempt From Traffic Laws
- Four Doctors Graduate from Choctaw Nation Residency Program
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.