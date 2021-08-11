For those eager to work, Cavanal Services likely will be able to help you.
When Cavanal Services President Carl Brown spoke to the Poetau Rotary Club on July 21 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, he mentioned how there are spots open — both at the firm’s office at 204 Dewey Avenue or from home.
“We started our business in April 2020 right at the beginning of a pandemic, but it actually worked to our advantage,” Brown said. “During the pandemic, our customers were determined that you could work from home with the Dobson Internet. That is part of our business continuity plan. We have like 18 people working from home — and I don’t have any desire to make them come to the office (to work) as long as they can do the job (at home). We’re about 55 employees and growing."