featured breaking
Celebrate a blast from the past with old telephone on display at LeFlore County Museum
- David Deaton LeFlore County Museum Director
-
- Updated
- Comments
The Hotel Lowrey in Poteau was built in 1922, and it’s days as being a hotel are long gone. However, the building which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Buildings is still standing tall today, as the LeFlore County Museum.
It was in the mid 1960s the hotel closed and was sold and later was taken over by the county and housed county offices. During that transition, county workers as well as volunteers were clearing out the inside décor and one such item being taken out of the building were wall phones that graced the walls of the hotel guest rooms.
It was in the mid 1970s when Poteau attorney Ted Knight came into the iconic building just to see what was being done. He noticed a pile of old telephones that were going to be discarded. He asked the workers what was going to happen to these phones and discovered that they were just going to be thrown away. So he asked could he have one. So, he took one and held on to the phone for just the right moment.
Knight’s wife Sharon is a board member of the LeFlore County Historical Society (LCHS) and noticed a photograph of one of hotel rooms depicting how the guest rooms at the hotel looked when it was in full operation as a hotel. In the photo, it shows a phone hanging on the wall, a phone identical to the one that Ted had collected when he visited the hotel many years earlier. When Sharon told her husband about the photo, they decided it was time to give the phone to Poteau resident Bob Lowrey, the great nephew of W.W. Lowrey and a great supporter of the LeFlore County Museum. He often visits and tells great stories about the iconic building.
Lowrey was so excited and honored to be presented with the phone that will be displayed at the LeFlore County Museum.
The Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays Through Saturdays and after hours by appointments.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 4-H Day at the Capitol
- Celebrate a blast from the past with old telephone on display at LeFlore County Museum
- Healthcare choices forum slated Tuesday at Patrick Lynch Public Library
- Shady Point youth serves as Rep. West's page last week
- House finishes final week of committee work
- Why I voted against Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Committees continue at Capitol
- Facebook shouldn't be a dirty laundry bin
Popular Content
Articles
- Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
- Pocola zooms to LCT Slow-pitch championship game, more Day 2 results
- Howe's Nye signs for NEO softball; Delt signs for EOSC basketball
- Pocola wins first LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title since 2008
- LeFlore County Slow-PItch Tournament champions, final scores
- Wister, Panama Howe baseball to host Class 2A baseball districts
- Pocola, Wister softball jump into top four in new rankings
- LCT slow-pitch Day 1: Top two seeds win, Whitesboro-Heavener suspended by lightning
- CASC sweeps home doubleheader
- Smithville man drowns on Mountain Fork River
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.