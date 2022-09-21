breaking
Celebrate Autumnal Equinox at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center Thursday
SPIRO — Come to Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Thursday for the Autumnal Equinox Walks.
As the end of summer nears and crops are ready for harvest, the time of the year arrives for the most important of ceremonies for the eastern American Indians, the Busk or Green Corn Ceremony. The Green Corn Ceremony was a harvest and renewal ceremony that took place around the autumnal equinox in the Spiro area.
