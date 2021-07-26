When Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter spoke to the Poteau Kiwanis Club on July 15 at Western Sizzlin, he made it abundantly clear that there are several procedures, examinations and tests that EOMC can do for LeFlore County’s people that will enable them to stay here and not travel outside the county.
The biggest things EOMC can do are all lab tests and just about all nuclear medicine tests.
“There is not a lab test we can’t do," Carter said. "The only nuclear medicine test that we can’t do at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center is the iodine 131. That’s the test where they inject (iodine) into the thyroid to kill it for thyroid cancer. That has to be done in a special environment … it’s the room you do it in — it has to be a special room, and our facility won’t accommodate it. Any other nuclear medical test known to mankind, we can do it at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.”