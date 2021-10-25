With Halloween coming officially Sunday, both the Poteau Chamber of Commerce and Historic Downtown Poteau will be having special Halloween events.
The Chamber of Commerce, through the Young Professionals of Poteau (YPP), will have a three-night Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru from 6-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday off Oklahoma State Highway 112 near the Poteau Church of Christ.
While admission to the Bootacular is free, donations are strongly encouraged.
HDP will have its annual Halloween Walk from 3-5 p.m. Friday along Dewey Avenue.