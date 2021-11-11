The Poteau Chamber of Commerce will turn on the lights for “The Lights on the Island” at 6 p.m. Friday. The drive-thru display will be open from 6-9 p.m. nightly until Christmas Night.
Just like other big events, the impact “The Lights on the Island” has on the area is huge.
“I can’t say enough as to what this display brings to LeFlore County,” Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. “Our partner, OG&E, has put on their newsletter and all their electric bills about the huge light display, so everyone in the state knows about this. With each year, we see a bigger crowd and more donations. We see the impact these lights make on our community."