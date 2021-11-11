THE LIGHTS ON THE ISLAND

This is one of the many light displays that will be able to be seen when patrons visit “The Lights on the Island” display, which will be turned on officially at 6 p.m. Friday. The drive-thru, which will begin on the Quarry Island road off U.S. 270 near the Wister Lake dam, will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m. until Christmas night.

PDN photo by David Seeley

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce will turn on the lights for “The Lights on the Island” at 6 p.m. Friday. The drive-thru display will be open from 6-9 p.m. nightly until Christmas Night.

Just like other big events, the impact “The Lights on the Island” has on the area is huge.

“I can’t say enough as to what this display brings to LeFlore County,” Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. “Our partner, OG&E, has put on their newsletter and all their electric bills about the huge light display, so everyone in the state knows about this. With each year, we see a bigger crowd and more donations. We see the impact these lights make on our community."

