WILBURTON — Dr. Phil Chitwood was recognized by the Kiamichi Tech Board of Education and District Leadership during a luncheon Nov. 9 at the Poteau Campus in recognition of his retirement from the board. He served on the Board of Education for the technology center district for more than 20 years, with nine years as the Board President.
“Board service is one of the toughest and most rewarding volunteer roles,” said Kiamichi Tech Superintendent Shelley Free. “The achievements of our district over the last two decades were possible because of Dr. Chitwood’s leadership and commitment to our students and stakeholders."
Learn more about the Kiamichi Tech Board of Education at www.ktc.edu/boe.