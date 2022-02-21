breaking
Choctaw Casino and Resort, Choctaw Casino Toos in Pocola, Heavener to close Tuesday for routine maintenance
-
- Updated
- Comments
POCOLA — Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola, along with Choctaw Casino Toos in Pocola and Heavener will temporarily close today for routine maintenance.
“We sincerely apologize in advance to our guests for this abrupt, temporary closure to update our systems,” said Britta Erickson, Regional Director of Marketing at Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola. “We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure re-opening in a safe and timely manner.”
Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola, along with both Casino Toos in Pocola and Heavener will closes at 2 a.m. Tuesday and plan to reopen within 24 hours.
The Travel Plazas adjoining the Casino Toos in Pocola and Heavener will remain open for regular business hours.
For updated information on the re-opening time visit, https://www.choctawcasinos.com/pocola/
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Holzhammer mows down 12; Vikings drop two of three at Saluqi Invite
- Prescribed Fire Notice for Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests
- Choctaw Casino and Resort, Choctaw Casino Toos in Pocola, Heavener to close Tuesday for routine maintenance
- Smithville man injured in accident near Whitesboro
- Review: In ‘Marry Me,’ Jennifer Lopez leans into her stardom
- Former Poteau student receives prestigious Gilman Scholarship
- First mental health caucus meeting
- Stomp on the brakes before it's too late
Popular Content
Articles
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
- Poteau citizen inducted into Centenarians of Oklahoma
- Washington man loses life in Monday accident at Big Cedar (UPDATE WITH DECEASED'S CORRECT HOMETOWN)
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters
- Choctaw Nation delving into education realm
- Man of the Woods Experience: Completing my Oklahoma 77-county quest
- Choctaw Casino to Host Job Fair
- Arkoma standoff ends with suspect in custody, victim deceased
- Poteau, Pocola, Howe, Heavener to host basketball districts
- Upcoming basketball playoff schedule
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.