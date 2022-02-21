POCOLA — Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola, along with Choctaw Casino Toos in Pocola and Heavener will temporarily close today for routine maintenance.
“We sincerely apologize in advance to our guests for this abrupt, temporary closure to update our systems,” said Britta Erickson, Regional Director of Marketing at Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola. “We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure re-opening in a safe and timely manner.”
Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola, along with both Casino Toos in Pocola and Heavener will closes at 2 a.m. Tuesday and plan to reopen within 24 hours.
The Travel Plazas adjoining the Casino Toos in Pocola and Heavener will remain open for regular business hours.
For updated information on the re-opening time visit, https://www.choctawcasinos.com/pocola/

Tags

Recommended for you