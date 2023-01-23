Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola having poker classic tournament  

POCOLA — Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola is excited to have its first poker classic tournament of the year from Wednesday through Sunday.

The five-day event will consist of eight games throughout the week, from No-limit Hold ‘Em to a $50,000 Guaranteed Multi-Cash Re-Entry which will include two flights with a $500 buy-in and the main event concluding on Sunday.

The $50,000 guarantee is a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the Pocola Poker Classic Tournament and a complete schedule, visit https://www.choctawcasinos.com/promotions/poker-classic-tournament/  

Choctaw Casino and Resort-Pocola is located at 3400 Choctaw Road in Pocola. To learn more, visit https://www.choctawcasinos.com/pocola/.

