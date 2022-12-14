The Choctaw Code Talkers of World War I and World War II were remembered recently in Broken Bow, with the celebration of a monument in their honor. The Choctaw Code Talkers Association dedicated a six-foot, black-granite original work which tells the story of the Choctaw Code Talkers on one side and shows an etching of a WWI Code Talker on the other.

Serving in WWI, Choctaws were the first Native Americans to use their language on battlefield radios providing an unbreakable code for American troops and their Allies. Choctaw soldiers repeated this effort in WWII.

Tags

Recommended for you