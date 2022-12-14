The Choctaw Code Talkers of World War I and World War II were remembered recently in Broken Bow, with the celebration of a monument in their honor. The Choctaw Code Talkers Association dedicated a six-foot, black-granite original work which tells the story of the Choctaw Code Talkers on one side and shows an etching of a WWI Code Talker on the other.
Serving in WWI, Choctaws were the first Native Americans to use their language on battlefield radios providing an unbreakable code for American troops and their Allies. Choctaw soldiers repeated this effort in WWII.
“Today is about honoring our history, our culture, and our Code Talkers," Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said during the ceremony. "I always say they set the example of who we should be today — people who sacrificed for God, for country. That’s true servant leadership. I am so thankful that we are honoring them today.”
Members of the Choctaw Code Talkers Association and descendants of the Code Talkers were present and introduced by Nuchi Nashoba, president of the association.
The District 2 Singers performed hymns.
"Hearing those songs in our Choctaw language made me think, that language was not supposed to be heard today, they were trying to take it away from us," District 2 Tribal Councilman Tony Ward said. "Yet, that language saved this country."
The art on the sculpture is taken from an original watercolor by Choctaw artist Gwen Coleman Lester.
The dedicated monument stands in front of the Choctaw Community Center at 1346 East Martin Luther King Drive in Broken Bow. It is the second monument to be placed along Oklahoma Highway 3. The first, a similar work, was unveiled July 6, 2018, at the Choctaw Travel Plaza in Antlers. The two monuments bookend what the Oklahoma State Legislature christened the “WWI Choctaw Code Talkers Highway."