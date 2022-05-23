featured
Choctaw Development Fund supporting Spiro Lake walking trail project
SPIRO — On April 27, The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and the Choctaw Development Fund (CDF) Awarded the town of Spiro $75,000 that will be used to match an Oklahoma Recreational Trails program grant to expand the existing walking trail at Spiro Lake.
The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, counties and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“Walking trails promote healthy recreation and we’re excited to expand our trail and provide a safe space for families, residents and tourists to exercise and take in the beauty that is Spiro Lake,” Spiro Mayor Doug Harper said. “We are grateful to CNO and the CDF for assisting us and bringing this long-awaited project to fruition.”
