SPIRO LAKE DONATION
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and the Choctaw Development Fund (CDF) Awarded the town of Spiro $75,000 on April 27 that will be used to match an Oklahoma Recreational Trails program grant to expand the existing walking trail at Spiro Lake Sharing the moment are, from left, Choctaw Tribal Council District 4 Councilman Jess Henry, Spiro Mayor Doug Harper, Spiro Community Leader Nick Grant and Choctaw Tribal District 5 Councilman Ron Perry.
Photo by Michelle Weaver/Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
SPIRO — On April 27, The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and the Choctaw Development Fund (CDF) Awarded the town of Spiro $75,000 that will be used to match an Oklahoma Recreational Trails program grant to expand the existing walking trail at Spiro Lake.  
The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, counties and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. 
“Walking trails promote healthy recreation and we’re excited to expand our trail and provide a safe space for families, residents and tourists to exercise and take in the beauty that is Spiro Lake,” Spiro Mayor Doug Harper said. “We are grateful to CNO and the CDF for  assisting us and bringing this long-awaited project to fruition.”

