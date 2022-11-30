TALIHINA — The Breast Cancer and Cancer Survivorship Clinic, residing in the Surgery Clinic of the Choctaw Nation Health Care Center received the Joint Commission’s Center of Excellence designation. The Breast Center has made strides in both prevention and the care of breast cancer for several years resulting in the designation.
The Breast Center’s goal is to improve the quality of care and monitor outcomes of patients with breast disease. One of the advancements made in breast cancer care is the introduction of the Magseed and Magtrace surgeries to remove cancerous nodules within the patient’s breast. The Center follows patients throughout their treatments, including visits to other facilities for radiation or chemotherapy not yet provided by the Choctaw Nation.
“We are thrilled to receive the Center of Excellence designation,” said Dr. Amanda Chisum-Price, physician program leader of Breast Cancer Services. “The department has worked hard to implement tracking procedures to see the progress of our patients and provide data to the physician team to be able to make educated decisions on patient care.”
The Breast Center also works with the Physical Therapy department for lymphedema prevention and will pilot a new program next spring with the Choctaw Wellness Centers.
“Taking the patient’s entire health in consideration is our goal,” Chisum-Price said.
The Joint Commission works to improve health care for the public by setting and holding health care organizations to the highest quality and value.  The Joint Commission audits hospitals for accreditation programs. Special programs are evaluated to discover top tier performance and outcomes.
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Tags

Recommended for you