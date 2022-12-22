DURANT, — All Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) tribal offices closed early Thursday, at 11 a.m. due to hazardous travel conditions in the CNO service area. CNO administrative offices, childcare centers, health clinics, wellness centers, community centers, Judicial Building and the Choctaw Cultural Center will all be closed.

The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority Hospital emergency room and inpatient units in Talihina will remain open. CNO businesses will remain open.

Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at (844) 709-6301.

