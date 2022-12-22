DURANT, — All Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) tribal offices closed early Thursday, at 11 a.m. due to hazardous travel conditions in the CNO service area. CNO administrative offices, childcare centers, health clinics, wellness centers, community centers, Judicial Building and the Choctaw Cultural Center will all be closed.
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority Hospital emergency room and inpatient units in Talihina will remain open. CNO businesses will remain open.
Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at (844) 709-6301.
breaking
Choctaw Nation closes offices early due to winter weather conditions
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Choctaw Nation closes offices early due to winter weather conditions
- Winter weather advisory issued
- Local automobile dealership supplies lunch, Christmas gift to B&G Club
- Mullin Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Increase Access to Mental Health Services for Seniors
- Tomlin Energy Rescinds Permit Request
- Christmas Eve Mass, 2022
- Franco Harris of Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Immaculate Reception’ fame dies at 72
- Perry in top 75 in DI, Oglesby in top 20 in DII in scoring through early part of season; more stats
Popular Content
Articles
- Parker, Pocola come through in clutch, beat Howe for Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title
- Talihina's CNIT, two other basketball tourneys to see key matchups with area teams
- Basketball rankings: Pocola girls stand No. 1 in Class 2A after CNIT title; Howe, Whitesboro still in top four
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Round 1 scores
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Day 2: Howe, Pocola girls rout foes to meet in final
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'A Christmas Story the Musical' this weekend
- Talihina boys, Howe girls get top seeds JH LeFlore County Basketball Tournament
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.