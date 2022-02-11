GREG PARNELL 2
Choctaw Nation Youth Advisory Board Program Director Greg Parnell speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The Choctaw Nation is getting mighty involved in the education realm. Choctaw Nation Youth Advisory Board Program Director Greg Parnell told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center just how much.
"We start with our Tribal students in second and third grades, not even counting the fact we have our headstarts and preschools in that," Parnell said. "We start trying to help them get the very best education. We start with the STAR Program that rewards good grades. We also have the High School Student Services Program which picks you up just as you enter into high school, and helps you all the way through high school with whatever your needs might be. "
One of Parnell's most well-liked programs deals with college freshmen.
"The program I like the most is The First-Year Initiative, which is a college program where we take an employee of the Choctaw Nation at each of the colleges in the southeastern part of Oklahoma to make sure that incoming freshmen have every opportunity to be successful because we all know the most difficult year (of college) is your first year," he said. "The rate of dropout in that first year is horrific in Oklahoma, but more present in southeastern Oklahoma. So, we have established someone at each one of those colleges to help that young person with anything they might need, whether it be finding a friend or housing or food or clothes or tutoring — whatever they can do to try to make that first year as successful as it can be so that student comes back."

