TUSKAHOMA — The Choctaw Nation will have its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at the Capitol Grounds. The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will pay tribute to all military personnel who have served and are still serving in the United States military.
This year's program will include guest speaker, retired Colonel Bobby Lee Yandell Jr.
Yandell joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1983 as an Infantryman, beginning a 34-year career that ended with his retirement in 2017 at the rank of Colonel.
Yandell had numerous positions of responsibility during his career, including platoon leader, company command, battalion command and brigade executive officer, which included three deployments to Afghanistan between 2003 and 2012. His awards and decorations include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Legion of Merit.