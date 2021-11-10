The Choctaw Nation will have its annual Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Tuskahoma Capitol Grounds. The ceremony will pay tribute to all military personnel who have served and are still serving in the United States military.
The annual ceremony draws approximately 1,000 Choctaw members, veterans and family members who gather to observe the holiday.
This year's program will include a guest speaker Col. Michael F. Hammond and a special ceremony inducting Choctaw Veteran and World War I hero, Pvt. 1st Class Joseph Oklahombi into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.
Oklahombi (1895-1960) is one of the most decorated war heroes from Oklahoma. He was one of 19 WW I Choctaw soldiers awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award of the U.S., for his service as a Code Talker during World War I.
"I am proud to announce that we will be holding the Veterans Ceremony in person again this year,” Chief Gary Batton said. “I think it's important to show our Choctaw veterans how much we appreciate them, and it's a privilege and honor to hold Joseph Oklahombi's Hall of Fame induction on our Choctaw Capitol Grounds."
For more information about the Choctaw Nation Veterans Day Ceremony or other veteran services, contact the Veterans Advocacy Program at veteransadvocacy@choctawnation.com or visit www.choctawnation.com/tribal-services/member-services/veterans-advocacy.