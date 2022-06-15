The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) is offering an opportunity for residents of Poteau and the surrounding area to dispose of potentially dangerous household items.
CNO Environmental Protection Services (EPS) will have staff members on hand to collect hazardous materials from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Choctaw Travel Plaza, 4105 N. Broadway Avenue.
To lessen the potential risk to people and the environment, CNO Environmental Protection Services is working with the United States Environmental Protection Agency in a series of clean-up events throughout the Choctaw Reservation.
This free service is open to the public. People may drop off their household waste materials, which can be difficult and often illegal to dispose of, including auto batteries, fluorescent lamps, household batteries, gasoline, motor oil, paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, solvents, thermostats, unused medications and other household chemicals.
Also accepted will be electronics, ammunition and tires (without rims). Also, old blankets, towels and rugs will be collected and donated to local animal shelters.
For additional information, call CNO EPS at (800) 522-6170 or log on to CNOEPS@choctawnation.com.