DURANT — All Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) tribal offices will be closed Friday due to the winter storm-created hazardous travel conditions in the CNO service area. CNO administrative offices, child care centers, health clinics, wellness centers, community centers, Judicial Building and the Choctaw Cultural Center will all be closed on Friday.
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority Hospital emergency room and inpatient units in Talihina will remain open. CNO businesses will remain open.
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) Hospital ER and inpatient units in Talihina will also remain open as well as all Choctaw Nation businesses. CNHSA is requesting all patients to call their clinic to reschedule appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at (844) 709-6301. Tribal Services programs remain on call to provide assistance throughout this weather event.
breaking
Choctaw Nation Will Close Friday Due to Winter Weather Conditions
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- UPDATE: Ice forces basketball playoff postponement until Saturday
- Choctaw Nation Will Close Friday Due to Winter Weather Conditions
- Poteau, Panama on top at Iron Pig Classic powerlifting meet
- Five Poteau wrestlers readying for state meet
- Poteau baseball spaghetti dinner coming up, more LeFlore County sports briefs for Feb. 24, 2022
- College basketball stats for players from LeFlore County area through Feb. 23, 2022
- New this week: ‘Law & Order,’ Madea and Tears for Fears
- Thursday's winter weather makes schools go to virtual learning, take a snow day (UPDATE)
Popular Content
Articles
- Choctaw Casino and Resort, Choctaw Casino Toos in Pocola, Heavener to close Tuesday for routine maintenance
- LeFlore County fugitive caught in McAlester
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
- Man of the Woods Experience: Completing my Oklahoma 77-county quest
- Choctaw Nation delving into education realm
- Poteau citizen inducted into Centenarians of Oklahoma
- Upcoming basketball playoff schedule
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters
- Poteau, Pocola, Howe, Heavener to host basketball districts
- Arkoma standoff ends with suspect in custody, victim deceased
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.