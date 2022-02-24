DURANT — All Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) tribal offices will be closed Friday due to the winter storm-created hazardous travel conditions in the CNO service area. CNO administrative offices, child care centers, health clinics, wellness centers, community centers, Judicial Building and the Choctaw Cultural Center will all be closed on Friday.

The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority Hospital emergency room and inpatient units in Talihina will remain open. CNO businesses will remain open.

The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) Hospital ER and inpatient units in Talihina will also remain open as well as all Choctaw Nation businesses. CNHSA is requesting all patients to call their clinic to reschedule appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at (844) 709-6301. Tribal Services programs remain on call to provide assistance throughout this weather event.

