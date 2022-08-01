BILLY HOOPER SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

City of Poteau Attorney Marc Bovos, left, swears in Poteau Police Department Det. Billy Hooper as the new chief of police after Monday night's Poteau City Council meeting at Poteau City Hall. Hooper succeeds Poteau P.D. Chief Stephen Fruen, whose resignation was approved by the City Council.

Photo by Poteau Mayor Scotty White
The Poteau City Council approved the resignation of Poteau Police Department Chief Stephen Fruen during its August meeting Monday night at Poteau City Hall.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White said that Fruen thought it was getting time to make a decision, and he didn't want to run for re-election, win the race and then just months into his new term decide to retire.

