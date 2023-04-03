The Poteau City Council approved a resolution to accept an $82,000 grant offer for the environmental assessment project of extending the runway at Robert S. Kerr Airport during Monday evening's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
However, of the $82,000 grant money, $9,070 of it will responsible by the City of Poteau.
The City Council approved re-zoning property at 704 South McKenna Avenue owned by Devon Niven so he can begin operating a U-Haul trailer business on the property. City of Poteau Planning Commissioner Chairman Bill Hoffman told the City Council that Niven has been told he has four months in which to get a structure that meets the codes.
The City Council approved appointing Pansy Kidd Middle School Librarian Tiffany Latham as a board member of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System. Her board position, which has been void of anyone having it since July 1, will see its term not run out until June 30, 2025.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White mentioned that about two years ago, he believed the Patrick Lynch Public Library put some material up during Pride Week that he deemed "not the best use for educational purposes." White said that he and Latham are on the same page with regards to making sure proper material is made available at Patrick Lynch Public Library.
Although he was not on hand, City of Poteau Cemetery staff worker Bryce Odom will receive a five-year service pin.
Since the agenda for Monday's meeting was light, White had as many department heads as possible speak to the City Council about updates regarding their respective departments.
Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper gave a report about March's activities as well as mentioning that there are three positions and one more office off on leave due to worker's compensation. However, the City Council took care of one of those positions by approving the hiring of Ethan Brown, pending the passing of a physical.
In place of Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickel, who is sidelined with a broken leg, Assistant Chief John Ford told the City Council that Poteau firefighters had 338 hours of training in many areas in February and that the Poteau P.D. is working to improve its Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, which was a 4 in 2018.
City of Poteau Street Commissioner Ronnie Burgess told the City Council that Broadway Avenue from Braum's to Carl Albert State College was paved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation with asphalt gotten from JoB Construction with the cost to the city being $249,000. He also said that the street commission is working on improving local streets, such as Lacey Lane, Summerfield Lane and Tarby Road, and that the mowers are ready to get to work once the grass needs mowing. Burgess also said the street commission is picking up brush on a daily basis.
In lieu of Poteau Parks and Recreation Department head Daniel Upton's absence, White said that last weekend's softball tournament at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex raised $13,098 and that 1,100 youngsters have signed up for the baseball and softball leagues at the PARC.
City of Poteau Building Inspector James Spraberry gave a report for March from his department, which included seven building permits. He also talked about the Scooters, the subsidiary of 7Brew, that is building an establishment between McDonald's and Beard's Barbecue/Carmela's, is working on its walk-up window as well as two new houses with a possible third house being built on Royal Oak Drive.
Hoffman told the City Council there is an individual wanting to buy land for a business out on Cavanal Expressway, and he said that he believes the snags with getting him connected to City of Poteau sewer lines can be overcome — which in turn would lead to more businesses wanting to located on the bypass.
The City Council not only approved of the department reports but the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee and budget transfers for March.
In the first meeting of Monday evening's tripleheader of meetings, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages told the Poteau Industrial Authority board that March and even April have been busy.
Wages told the board that the first Positively Poteau Cruise Night will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday, and to celebrate the new blacktop surface on most of Broadway Avenue, there will be a ceremonial tape for one or more Poteau Police Department vehicles to drive through commemorating the event.
Wages said the annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce Trash-Off will be next week, April 10-15, and that there will not be any roadside pick-up and if limbs need to be moved the public needs to call the Chamber at (918) 647-9178.
Wages said the annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be April 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, with the theme "Life's a Beach." She said that the event is nearly sold out.
Speaking of the Reynolds Center, she said that about 3,000 people went through the facility in March and many more will do so in April.
Wages mentioned that last Thursday evening's Chamber networking event at Rough Day Brew Company was a success.
The board approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for March.
In the second meeting of Monday evening, the Poteau Public Works Authority board, just like the City Council, several department heads gave the board a March report dealing with their respective department.
City of Poteau Public Works Department Head Kevin Adams told the board that there was a leak fixed on Burkle Street, a sewer line washed out on Town Creek and that main and sewer lines are beginning to get fixed on many streets, such as Marie Avenue, Hiawatha Street, Cheyenne Street and Sequoyah Street.
City of Poteau Wastewater Department Head Doug Martinez mentioned that a new shop building is about ready that will house its new lab and offices.
City of Poteau Billing and Collection Department Head Renee' Mesienheimer told the board that meters are being replaced, and that there are currently 3,675 meters in town. She said that when any one meter needs repair, it's at a cost of $90 per meter.
The board not only approved of the department reports but the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee and budget transfers for March.