The Poteau City Council approved entering a 99-year, $1 lease agreement with LeFlore County Youth Services with adjacent property to the current LCYS Building to help the organization expand its facility during Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
LCYS Executive Director Terri Krebs told the City Council that one of the major needs for expansion is to allow LCYS to have a facility in which preventative group therapy could take place.
The City Council approved two pieces of property for rezoning. The first was at the corner of Airport Road and Dennis Road to allow for some new duplexes to be built. Local licensed contractor Eldon Dugan told the City Council that the 2,700 square feet duplexes would be built along Airport Road.
The second piece of property to get rezoned was at the corner of South McKenna and Reynolds avenues so that Oldcastle Infrastructure can do some expansion.
Three other pieces of property that had been discussed about in the December meeting came before the City Council in Monday night's property.
Two of those pieces of property, 601 South Harper Avenue and 503 South Walters Avenue, are owned by the same individual. City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins told the City Council that progress has been made over the last month regarding the 601 South Harper Avenue property, such as brush has been cleared and a trailer with trash has been removed, but the owners want to try to carry away the remaining trash.
However, both Collins and neighbors of the 503 South Walters Avenue property said hardly, if anything, has been done in the same 30 days.
In separate votes, the City Council agreed to give the owners 30 more days and revisited the situation at the Feb. 7 meeting, but if no visible improvement is made on either property the city will look to put a lien on them.
The third piece of property revisited by the City Council in Monday night's meeting is the old McCroskey Law Office building. Bridgman Furniture owner Randy Bridgman, who is currently in charge of the property, told the City Council that work has been done on the building, and that painters are scheduled to come by in about a month and new windows have been ordered. Bridgman told the City Council that it may take about 60 more days for most of the restoration work to be completed. The City Council also approved, like with the other two pieces of property, to revisit the situation at the Feb. 4 meeting.
For the second time, the City Council failed to approve a specific use permit for Old School Bakery, located at 903 South Broadway Avenue, to process cannabis. In the December meeting, the motion failed by a 6-2 vote and was defeated by a 4-3 vote in Monday night's meeting.
The City Council approved giving City of Poteau Street Department staff members Jeremiah Frederick and Todd Lowrimore, both of whom have been with the department about six months, full-time benefits as well as approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfer(s) for December.
In the first meeting of Monday night's tripleheader of meetings, the Poteau Industrial Authority heard reports by both Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages and Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham.
Wages told the board that "we're hitting the ground running" for 2022, which includes looking for a new administrative assistant. She said the Chamber Directory is slated to come out by mid February, there were $12,092 in donations received during the two-month long Lights on the Island and there were 230 events that took place in 2021 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center — with the facility booked with events until April of this year.
In her report, Parham said that November and December were rough on HDP as several board members came down with the COVID-19 virus, thus making it hard to do all the things desired during those two months. She did say HDP was able to have a light display put up in The Pocket Park and Dewey Avenue's poles donned with Christmas lights for the holidays. She also said that possibly within 45 to 60 days, a deal will be finalized with Doug Stone so that the former Stone Furniture Store building can be used by HDP for indoor events.
The board also approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfer(s) for December.
The second meeting of the night was the Poteau Public Works Authority, in which its board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfer(s) for December.
Monday night's meetings had two key individuals absent due to COVID-19 virus issues — Poteau Mayor Scott White, whose duties running the meetings went to Councilman Clay Bennett, and City of Poteau Clerk Tami Spraberry, whose duties were taken care of by City of Poteau Treasurer Mandy Peck.