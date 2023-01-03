The Poteau City Council approved the funding agreement between the City of Poteau and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) to proceed with constructing the multi-use trail during Tuesday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
In 2009, late former Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley helped get a grant through ODOT's Rails-to-Trails Program that overall for the project that at that time cost greater than $1 million, which helped get the Old Frisco Trail going from Cavanal Expressway to Wister. About four years ago, the City of Poteau paid out around $18,000 to $20,000 toward the project. Tuesday night's approval is for $100,000 which will help fund the work to be done on the portion of the trail that will connect Carl Albert State College from near the Deanna Reed Building to the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and close to downtown Poteau. Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said that once the project is done, then the Patrick Lynch Public Library and Wister Public Library will be able to proceed with patrons checking out bicycles to ride from one library to the other, with most of that riding taking place on the Old Frisco Trail. 

