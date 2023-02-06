breaking
City Council approves upgrades to Robert S. Kerr Airport
- By David Seeley PDN Editor
The Poteau City Council approved two separate motions with regards to upgrading Robert S. Kerr Airport during its February meeting Monday night at Poteau City Hall.
The first motion dealt with the consultant agreement with Lochner, Incorporated for an environmental assessment project for the airport, which will be extending the length of the runway by 1,500 feet, making the runway length be a total of 5,000 feet.
