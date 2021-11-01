The Poteau City Council approved taking action to clean up the old Miller Funeral Home at 306 North Earl Street during its November meeting Monday night at Poteau City Hall.
"I've been getting some complaints," City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins said. "It needs to be cleaned up."
Collins said that two letters have been sent to the mortgage company that currently owns the old Miller Funeral Home, but no verbal contact has been made as of press time.
The City Council approved the recommendation by both the City of Poteau Police Committee and Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen that Tyler Westerfield by rehired, since Westerfield passed the physical and was approved through the police pension plan.
Poteau City Councilman Phillip Zearley shared his concerns about the Eddie McCroskey Building in downtown Poteau and that no one seemingly has made attempts to make it look better.
"We've been trying to get something done for about three years," Zearley said. "It (the building's appearance) is killing the whole downtown."
Collins said that Randy Bridgman of Bridgman's Furniture is the current owner. Collins and Councilman Tommy Robertson both have heard Bridgman say that he has been trying to get the necessary people to come fix up the building, but so far to no avail. The City of Poteau would appear to try to see if the process can be expedited.
The City Council approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of the department reports and approved budget transfers for October.
The first meeting of Monday night's tripleheader of meetings was the Poteau Industrial Authority board meeting.
Poteau Chamber of Commerce Karen Wages said October was a good one, thanks to the Friends of Oklahoma Motorcyle Rally, Oktoberfest and the Poteau Balloonfest — the latter saw 17,000 people attend. She said the motels were full and local restaurants heavily visited, but the motorcycle rally will be taking place in Ponca City in 2022.
Wages said the Young Professionals of Poteau made approximately $1,500 for its scholarship funding thanks to its Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru. She said that Saturday night saw 320 cars drive through, while 170 cars went through Sunday night.
Wages said Kiamichi Tech's "Reality Check," that took place Oct. 26 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, had 700 local freshmen get a sneak peak of what it would be like to do a monthly budget as well as make house and car purchases that would allow them to stay on budget." Wages said as for the Reynolds Center, things are booked for all this month as well as December.
Wages said she recently attended the Fort Smith (Ark.) Regional Chamber Meeting, where it was found out that the F35 Phantom airplanes from Singapore will be calling Fort Smith home, meaning about 700 families will be needing to find housing, which Wages said "will be big for Poteau."
Wages said the 2021 Veterans Day Parade will be Saturday, which will start at 10 a.m. at Carl Albert State College and work its way to downtown Poteau. The line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at CASC.
Wages said MMX Fights will return to the Reynolds Center on Nov. 13, but she said the big news for the Reynolds Center is it will be the host site for the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Conference in 2022, after it took place this year in Bartlesville.
Wages said that about half the Christmas lights for the "Lights on the Island," which will take place next month at Wister Lake, have been put up.
