City Council takes action on properties during Monday night's meeting
The Poteau City Council took actions on several pieces of property during Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall, in which a slideshow of all of them were put on the screen for all those in attendance to see.
The first piece of property discussed by the City Council was the old flower shop at 601 South Harper Avenue. The slideshow showed that windows have been nailed shut and a lot of the debris on both the outside and inside have been cleaned. Nan Lea Dickerson, representing her mother, the property's owner, told the City Council that two trips with debris to be dumped at the landfill cost $500, but she wasn't sure if the desire is to turn the property into a residential or a commercial piece of real estate. She asked the City Council for at least six more months to help get it ready.
City Councilman Tommy Robertson's major concern was letting things drag on and "setting a precedence" for future situations with other pieces of property, and he told Dickerson that it would be cheaper if the property was torn down.
City Councilman Jim Sommers made the motion to allow Dickerson 60 days to make the property "livable" but it not the City of Poteau would "take action" on the piece of property. The motion approved by a 5-2 vote, with Robertson and Councilman Phillip Zearley voting against the motion.
However, the other piece of property Dickerson is dealing with, 503 South Walters Avenue, did not get such good news. She asked the City Council to do the same thing — give her 60 days — as with the old flower shop property at 601 South Harper Avenue.
City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins told the City Council that if enough money was put into it, something could be done with the 601 South Harper Avenue property, but Robertson shared his concern about the property, and Zearley asked Dickerson about asking her mom about coming to the realization the property likely is a lost cause.
City Councilman Monte Shockley II made the motion that the property by torn down, which was unanimously approved.
The third piece of property discussed dealt with the former McCroskey Law Building, which is being handled by Randy Bridgman. The slideshow showed the outside was painted and that most of the new windows have been installed. Bridgman told the City Council that there is some trim work that needs to be done and that the last window to be installed arrived Monday.
Since enough signs that the property is being restored was visible in the slideshow, the City Council approved to remove the property from any more discussion at future meetings.
The fourth property looked at the City Council was at 201 South Saddler Avenue, that currently is owned by Ed House, but is being bought by Devon Niven — who wants to restore the property — once he gets it totally paid off in June. Niven told the City Council that plumbing work has been done all to be capped off with a water meter being installed, that painting work is still left to be done, get windows put in and take care of the wood flooring.
Zearley made the motion to have the City Council revisit what kind of progress has been made on the property at the May meeting.
The next piece of property discussed in Monday night's meeting was at 1700 North Central Street, owned by Steve Watson. The slideshow showed how new siding has been put on and debris cleared. Collins told the City Council that Watson was making nice progress on the property.
Just like the former McCroskey Law Building, the City Council unanimously approved dropping this piece of property from being looked at any more.
Action on two final pieces of property, one in the Lakeview Addition for owner Dave Akins and the other on Oak Street for owner Larry Griffin, were tabled so that a special committee to look into helping these individuals with their property clean-up could be further examined. The City Council approved the committee, which will be include Robertson, Shockley II and City Councilman Wimp Webb. City of Poteau legal counsel Marc Bovos agreed it was a proper step to take to further examine the situations.
The City Council approved amending Ordinance 809 dealing with special use permits to include food trucks or restaurants that aren't in a commercial zone.
Another ordinance the City Council approved was to Ordinance 810 dealing with minimum lot size and yard requirements for the R-2 zoning district. City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told the City Council that, while on new property the 60-feet wide minimum would stay in place, on older property that minimum would drop down to 50-feet wide and that there would be a new distance with easements as to how far set back they would be. Hoffman said the changes would deal more so with older pieces of Poteau property. The City Council approved the amendment.
The City Council approved the recommendation by both the City of Poteau Police Committee as well as that of Poteau Police Department Chief Stephen Fruen to promote Kurt Morsund and Justin Dodson to corporal, Brandon McDaniel to sergeant and Brandon Richie and Chris Adams to detective sergeant.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White gave Poteau Fire Department firefighter Kevin Gee a five-year pin for his years of service.
The City Council approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, the acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for March.
The first meeting of Monday night's tripleheader of meetings was the Poteau Industrial Authority.
In her report, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages told the board that all month is Trash-Off Month, and that the Chamber's Trash-Off will be April 16.
Wages told the board that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation recognized the Poteau Chamber for its Trash-Off efforts, and showed the certificate recognizing the honor to the board with the help of Poteau Chamber of Commerce Beautification Chairman Tracy Gerlach.
Wages did mention that no large pieces of trash will be picked up during the Trash-Off. Those kind of items will need to be disposed of by the respective property owner.
Wages told the board about the new members joining, and that there are around 850 people confirmed to attend this month's Poteau Chamber Banquet, which will be April 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. She also said that there's more than 6,000 followers on the Chamber's social media networks, and that she spent time recently in northwest Arkansas handing out literature on Poteau and the Choctaw Nation.
In her report, Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham told the board about the recent visit by Oklahoma Mainstreet Representative Tamara Nelson and the special Friday meeting that took place March 25 with members of the City Council and Planning Commission, with the hopes that Poteau might be selected to be a Oklahoma Mainstreet state meeting site.
Parham also told the board that Tuesday was Mainstreet at the Capitol Day, and that Oklahoma Mainstreet is looking to return to Poteau on April 21-22 to work with local businesses that might be in line to get up to $4,200 of financial help from Oklahoma Mainstreet. Parham said that there are three businesses already on this list.
However, she also mentioned that the 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament slated for Saturday has been canceled due to lack of participants. She said she's hoping to try to get one set this fall.
The board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, the acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for March.
The second meeting of the night was the Poteau Public Works Authority, which approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, the acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for March.
