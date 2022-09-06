JOHN FORD
Poteau Mayor Scotty White, left, awards Poteau Fire Department Captain John Ford his 10-year service pin during Tuesday night's Poteau City Council Meeting at Poteau City Hall.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The City of Poteau, during Tuesday night's Poteau Industrial Authority meeting which was the first of a tripleheader of meetings at Poteau City Hall, got approval by the board to join a partnership with the LeFlore County Fair Board to restart a yearly rodeo event.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White said he attended the latest Fair Board meeting, where he told that governing body that the Phil Gardenhire Rodeo Arena has not had a rodeo event in several years and that the facility is just "sitting there stagnant, not doing anything."

