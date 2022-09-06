The City of Poteau, during Tuesday night's Poteau Industrial Authority meeting which was the first of a tripleheader of meetings at Poteau City Hall, got approval by the board to join a partnership with the LeFlore County Fair Board to restart a yearly rodeo event.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White said he attended the latest Fair Board meeting, where he told that governing body that the Phil Gardenhire Rodeo Arena has not had a rodeo event in several years and that the facility is just "sitting there stagnant, not doing anything."
White said that at a cost of $8,000, a Cowboys Regional Rodeo Association (CRRA) event could take place, which is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Phil Gardenhire Rodeo Arena.
"I think it would be a boost (to the City of Poteau) to get this thing off the ground," White said.
Also during the Poteau Industrial Authority board meeting, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages gave her report, in which she shared with the board that three new members are joining or have joined, the Chambers social and other media are growing in its number of hits and views and the Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament will be Sept. 23 at Wolf Ridge Country Club.
Wages mentioned the key events for the Old Frisco Trail Festival, which will be Sept. 23-24, which includes the Old Frisco Trail Glow Run on Sept. 23 followed by the Barbecue Smackdown and the Old Frisco Trail 15K Walk/Run on Sept. 24.
Wages said the Oktoberfest will take place Oct. 8, followed by the 15th annual Balloonfest on Oct. 14-15.
Wages said September's "Positively Poteau Cruise Night" was a success, and that the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center is "staying busy."
Wages said the Chamber is preparing for this upcoming holiday season's "Lights on the Island" at Wister Lake.
Wages also shared with the board about the Aug. 30 organizational meeting dealing with getting a Fourth of July Festival on the July 4, 2023, schedule, with the meeting spearheaded by the LeFlore County Museum and its director David Deaton. She said local civic clubs and organizations had representatives at the meeting to discuss things like bouncy houses, water slides and a live band performing among other things.
"We're just continuing to promote Poteau," Wages said.
The board also approved purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, approved acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for August.
In the final meeting of Tuesday night, the Poteau City Council approved the City of Poteau Police Committee's recommendation that Jason Savage be hired, pending approval from Police Pension and that Kurt Morsund be promoted to Det. Sergeant and Destini Ramirez be promoted to corporal. Savage previously was with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department. Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper said the personnel moves were done to help fill voids with Poteau P.D.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White presented Poteau Fire Department Captain John Ford with a 10-year service pin.
The City Council dealt with two property issues. One was to approve the removal of property issues that are a detriment or a hazard with regards to the former Blondie's Cafe.
The other issue ended up having no action taken as City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins told the City Council that the property at 603 South Bagwell Avenue is being taken care of by the owner's family, which Collins said is "making great headway" on cleaning the property. Collins believes that when the City Council meets Oct. 3 that this piece of property will be taken care of by then.
The City Council approved the rezoning of property at 701 North Paul Mathies Drive so that two duplexes can be built on the property by Cloverleaf Plaza, LLP since City of Poteau Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told the City Council with the large space that two duplexes were needed because "we need the housing in Poteau."
The City Council approved two security lights to be installed at two intersections on Robert Street — one at Washita Street and the other at Missouri Avenue.
The City Council approved a 2022 District Attorneys Council (DAC) Justice Assistance Grant (JAG)/Local Law Enforcement (LLE) Grant for Poteau P.D. worth about $10,000 to help Hooper get body cameras. He said the City Council had to approve the grant before the grant would take effect, and he said that Poteau P.D. will try to get a matching grant from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG).
The City Council also approved purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, approved acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for August.
In the middle meeting of the night, the Poteau Public Works Authority also approved purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, approved acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for August.
Tuesday night's tripleheader of meetings was attended by three members of Boy Scout Troop 30.