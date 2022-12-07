breaking
Clayton man injured in single-vehicle accident
A Clayton man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night.
According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Hunter Motley, Tanner Rogers, 25, was driving his 2022 Honda four-wheeler on County Road 1615.
Motley's report said when Rogers' vehicle got approximately six miles north and eight miles west of Clayton, Rogers' four-wheeler, which was going eastbound, departed the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and then came to rest.
According to Motley's report, Rogers was transported by Pafford Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to McAlester Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg and arm injuries.
Motley's report said that the cause of the accident was speed.
Motley was aided at the accident scene by Pafford EMS, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Department and the Clayton Fire Department.
