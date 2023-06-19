Juneteenth is being celebrated on Monday. It was made a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021 to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African slaves in 1865.
Since it is a federal holiday, all federal and city government offices will be closed, such as the county court houses, post offices, city halls, banks and public libraries.
