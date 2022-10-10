Central National Bank will be having a canned food drive all this week at all of its branch locations during operating hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except at the Panama branch in which a box will be placed out front from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The canned food items to be donated need to be unexpired and non-perishable food only.

