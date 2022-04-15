popular
Committees continue at Capitol
- Oklahoma District 15 Representative Randy Randleman
-
- Updated
- Comments
We continued committee meetings last week, and both of my House bills advanced through Senate committees.
House Bill 3261, which establishes the American Quarter Horse as the state horse, passed the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee 10-0 last week. I'm grateful to its Senate author, Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens (R-Tahlequah), for carrying this bill! It waits to be heard on the Senate floor before being sent to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.
House Bill 2768 also passed committee last week. It would have the dyslexia task force add information on dysgraphia to the State Department of Education's Dyslexia Handbook. This would draw more attention to dysgraphia in schools and help teachers as well as parents to better recognize this learning disability. The bill has received unanimous support thus far, and I believe it's hugely important.
House committees are still hearing Senate bills before they move to the House floor. I will present a Senate bill I'm carrying, Senate Bill 626, in the House Common Education Committee this week.
• • •
At the same time we're weighing legislation, House and Senate leaders are negotiating the state budget. We recently received the latest report from the state treasurer, which showed that March gross receipts to the treasury indicate an accelerating economic expansion in Oklahoma. This is pushed along by wage growth, higher-than-average gross production tax receipts as the cost of oil has risen and additional rising inflation factors.
This is a double-sided coin. Rising revenue based on jobs and wage growth is terrific, but inflation is a bubble that can pop at any time. We've all lived through lean years when this has happened.
While we have record-high state revenues to appropriate for our next fiscal year, we must still take a very conservative approach with our state budget. It's important to continue saving for an eventual economic downturn, but we'll still be able to appropriate adequate funding for programs and state services such as public education, infrastructure, health and mental health care and public safety, among others.
• • •
Wednesday was a fun day at the Capitol, as hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls dressed in orange and black showed up to celebrate Oklahoma State University Day at the State Capitol.
After a rousing presentation by the Cowboy Marching Band and cheerleaders in the second-floor Rotunda, OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum and Pistol Pete joined us on the House floor as a citation was read to celebrate the contributions of this university to our state. OSU is a land-grant university that has a presence in all 77 counties of the state. Shrum, who was celebrating her first-year anniversary as university president on this day, said the school's focus is making communities great.
OSU, founded in 1890, serves the entire state through research, education and extension. They currently have more than 32,000 students across a five-campus system.
• • •
I'm very grateful for the opportunity to represent House District 15 at the Oklahoma Capitol! You may reach me by telephone at (405) 557-7375 or by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Shady Point youth serves as Rep. West's page last week
- House finishes final week of committee work
- Why I voted against Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Committees continue at Capitol
- Facebook shouldn't be a dirty laundry bin
- A busy April for Poteau Chamber of Commerce
- Wister, Panama Howe baseball to host Class 2A baseball districts
- Poteau track earns big wins while girls get fourth, boys ninth at Pointer Relays
Popular Content
Articles
- Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
- Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- Pocola zooms to LCT Slow-pitch championship game, more Day 2 results
- Howe's Nye signs for NEO softball; Delt signs for EOSC basketball
- LCT slow-pitch Day 1: Top two seeds win, Whitesboro-Heavener suspended by lightning
- Pocola wins first LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title since 2008
- LeFlore County trio makes OCA girls basketball All-State
- Pocola, Wister softball jump into top four in new rankings
- Numerous LeFlore County teams to host slow-pitch, Class A-B baseball districts
- Smithville man drowns on Mountain Fork River
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.